Davis Webb starts the Giants’ final season at QB evolution

The Davis Webb era of the Giants has finally arrived—five years late and far different than previously expected.

Webb is expected to make his first career start Sunday against the Eagles, multiple sources told The Post, and the Giants are also planning To rest quarterback Daniel Jones and several other major starters in the regular season finale without earning anything. Head coach Brian Dabol, general manager Joe Schoen, and assistant coaches finalized the plan Friday night as to which players to play and which players to sit out. Saquon Barkley is also expected not to play running back.

The Dolphins attempted to sign Webb from the Giants’ practice squad during the middle of this week, but he chose to stay put, according to NFL Network. Webb’s decision indicated he knew at the time he would get a chance to play on Sunday, and the Dolphins turned to signing former Giants quarterback Mike Glennon out of free agency.

Davis Webb will start the Giants’ season finale against the Eagles. Charles Winzelberg/New York Post

Davis Webb speaks to the media on January 4. Robert Sabo for NY POST

It’s an opportunity long in the making for Webb, who was a 2017 third-round contender as the heir apparent to Eli Manning. That plan went sour when general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo were fired and Webb was cut after one season to make room for new system’s preferred developmental option Kyle Lolita.

Webb took a circuitous path back to the Giants that included three seasons as a third-string master Daboll with the Bills. He passed on an offer to become the Bills’ head coach in their most recent offseason, and instead followed Daboll to the Giants, backing up Jones and Tyrod Taylor from the practice squad.

The Giants lifted Webb from the coaching lineup for the third time this season—that’s the maximum each player is allowed—and will start him instead of turning to veteran Taylor, who started his career at 53. Webb appeared in one career regular-season game without throwing a pass, but showed Daboll perfected the offense during the preseason when he completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 457 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions to compile a 99.7 rating.

“Getting the ball out of his hands, really controlling the offense, he has such a great rally demeanor, he has such great control on offense,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said this week, “I think those are some of his biggest attributes for sure.”

The Giants are locked in sixth place in the NFC Playoffs. The Eagles, who are expected to return starting quarterback Jalen Hurts after MVP nominee missed the previous two games, need a win to clinch the NFC East, the top seed, and a bye in the first round. If the Giants win, the Cowboys can win the division by beating the leaders and both the Cowboys and the 49ers will have a crack at stealing the first seed.