David Tennant and Catherine Tate return to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who

picture : BBC

BBC confirmed it Doctor fromIts 60th anniversary celebration in 2023 will see the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble.

Although Tennant and Tate regularly collaborate to Sonic adventures with Big Finish Since their exit from the series in 2010 titled “The End of Time” Anniversary 2023 – Episode 1 also returns to Russell T Davis as Doctor fromnext runner—We will see Tennant return as a doctor on screen for the first time since the 2013 50th Anniversary Special, “The Day of the Doctor.” As for Tate, this will be her first appearance since her regular exit at the height of the show’s fourth season in 2008 with “Journey’s End”.

Not sure it might just appear, Given this curve? Dr. Ncuti Gatwa announced the new 14 doctorswho is expected to tease him at the height of the outgoing star The last episode of Jodi Whitaker Scheduled to air in late 2022. Announced as Doctor Who’s newest on Sunday, May 8, Gatwa is supposed to play Some A role in the sixtieth anniversary. Despite the scale of the role, given the just-announced comeback of Tennant and Tate, it remains to be seen.

“They’re back! And it seems impossible – first we announce a new doctor, then an old doctor, along with the wonderful Donna. What on earth is going on?” Upcoming model Russell T Davies said in a press release. “Maybe this is a lost story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream or a hoax or a flashback. The only thing I can assure you is that it will be amazing, as two of our greatest stars meet in the battle of a lifetime.”

Doctor from It returns to BBC One and BBC America later this year.

