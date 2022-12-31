David Plouffe became the 64th NFL starting quarterback this year

USA Today Sports

The NFL has admitted that it strongly enforces the rule against passer-bashing to ensure maximum quarterback health, since it's the quarterbacks who make games compelling – and thus generate large TV audiences.

Even with these efforts, the Cardinals' decision to go with their fourth different starting quarterback, Trace McSorley, on Sunday against the Falcons means the NFL will have 64 different players starting over the course of 17 weeks. As noted by Josh Winfuss of ESPN.com, this ties the non-strike season record set in 2007.

Eleven teams had only one starting team all year: Bills, Bengals, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Vikings, Packers, Lions, Buccaneers, and Seahawks.

It’s not all about injuries. Brown turned from Jacoby Brissett to me Deshaun Watson After Watson’s comment ended. The Colts made a business decision regarding Matt Ryan (twice), and the Raiders recently made a business decision regarding Derek Carr. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky He was eventually benched, as was the Falcons’ quarterback Marcus Mariota.

However, most Week 1 players who missed one or more games did so due to injury. And then, a number of reserve teams were also injured. The Cardinals are now in the fourth start. Nine teams have started three different quarterbacks: the 49ers, Titans, Jets, Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Rams, Panthers, and Texans.

No, it’s not ideal for the NFL. The next question is whether teams will get their best quarterbacks in the postseason. The 49ers won’t do that. The Eagles probably won’t (but probably not). Titans, if they succeed, they won’t. Crows probably won’t. Dolphins probably wouldn’t, if I qualified.