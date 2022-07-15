Dave Collier remembers hearing “You Oughta Know” for the first time by Alanis Morissette: “Oh no!”

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Collier became clear about what it was like when he heard Alanis Morissette’s voice stinging 1995 disintegration For the first time, a track has long been rumored to be written about.

The “Full House” alum recently appeared on SiriusXM “Jim Norton & Sam Roberts” and recalled his early memories of “You Oughta Know”. The actress, 62, and singer, 48, dated in the early ’90s before she released the furious song.

“Here’s the story. I’m driving in Detroit‘, and I turned on my radio, and I heard a hook for “You Oughta Know” Come on the radio, Collier explained. And I’m like, “Wow, that’s a really cool hook.” And then I started hearing the sound. I’m like, “Wow, this girl can sing.” And I had no idea, you know, that was the record.”

The comedian said he was surprised by the song’s angry message about a cruel lover.

‘Full House’ star Dave Collier at Sagitt Bob’s belated meeting for the first time: ‘We became instant friends’

“Then I was listening to the lyrics, ‘Oh, oh no!'” Collier admitted, laughing. “Oh, I can’t be that guy.”

Curious, Collier went to a record store and bought Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” album. He listened to the entire album in his car. The sitcom star said he was stunned to hear the whole thing Undeniable references to their past relationship.

“There were a lot of familiar things that she and I talked about,” Collier said. Like, ‘You shake like a fish. I’ll go, ‘Hey, I’m a dead fish,’ and shake this dead fish’s hand.

“And so I started listening to it and thought, ‘Oh, I guess I might as well Really hurt this woman“And that was the first thing I thought of,” he said.

Click here to subscribe to our entertainment newsletter

Morissette has never confirmed on whom the phrase “You Oughta Know” was based. Collier said they “reconnected” years after the song was released.

“I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?'” Collier said. She said: You can say whatever you want. So she was really nice about it.”

Collier also insisted that the pair have remained in great shape over the years.

“I’ll tell you what kind of person she is,” said Collier. “When My sister Sharon was dying of cancerAlanis was living in Toronto. My sister was in Detroit. She actually flew to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital. This is the type of person she is. So I didn’t have anything bad to say about her. she is beautiful “.

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC asks Alanis Morrist to “stay your way” after singer hit Twitter from 90 seconds

In December 2019, Morissette Unveiled “Watch What Happens Live” She would never reveal the identity of the song, adding that she was “intrigued” because many people claimed to be the song’s inspiration.

“I’m thinking, ‘I don’t know if you want to take credit for being the one I wrote You Should Know’ about,” she laughed. “I just think if you were to take credit for a song where I sing about someone is a douche… you might not want to say, ‘Hey, that’s me!’ “