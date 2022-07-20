Dave Chappelle’s show canceled by Minneapolis Venue

a Dave Chappelle The stand-up show in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was canceled on Wednesday, just hours before the comedian’s show was scheduled.

First Avenue, the iconic venue that provided venue for Prince’s “Purple Rain,” announced that the show would not take place in their theater and instead would move to Varsity Theatre. In an Instagram post, the venue addressed the social media backlash they received after booking Chappelle, who has had its share of controversy this year after his Netflix special “The Closer” came under fire for its anti-transgender jokes.

“To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we’re sorry. We know we have to hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we’re letting you down. We are not just a black box with people in, and we understand First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls,” the statement reads. . “You and the First Avenue team have worked hard to make our places the safest places in the country, and we will continue to do so. We believe in diverse voices and freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact that this would have.”

After the Chappelle Show was announced earlier this week, First Avenue social media was filled with comments in protest of the comedian, despite TMZ reported That tickets sold out quickly. “Disgusting that you let Dave [Chappelle] To perform at your place when your guild lines [sic] It specifically states that anti-gay or transgender language will not be tolerated,” reads one of the comments.

Varsity Theater in Dinkytown is now hosting a Wednesday show, plus two more shows on July 21 and 22.

Chappelle defended his jokes by promoting artistic expression, and recently doubled down A speech he gave at his university It was released by Netflix. During the speech titled “What’s in the Name?” Chappelle announced that he had decided not to name a theater after him at the school, choosing instead to name it the Theater of Artistic Freedom and Expression. Chappelle explained that he reached the decision after a conversation with students at the school in which they criticized his remarks in “The Closest”.

“When I heard those talking points coming out of these kids’ faces, it really hurt, honestly. Because I know these kids didn’t come up with those words. I’ve heard those words before. The more I said I couldn’t say anything, the more it was,” Chappelle said. More compelling for me to say.” “And it has nothing to do with what you say I cannot say. It is about my right, my freedom and artistic expression. This has value to me. This did not separate me. It deserves protection for me, and it deserves protection for anyone else working in our noble and noble professions.”

Chappelle’s representatives did not immediately respond diverseComment request.