Dave Chappelle SNL Monologue shrugs off anti-trans scandal, makes fun of Kanye

Taking the main stage at NBC’s Studio 8H Saturday night, comic Dave Chappelle Use his monologue as host of the show “Saturday Night Live“To talk about current events, but he refused to discuss anything related to the recent anti-trans jokes he made that sparked controversy.

Chappelle sparked outrage last year after the October release of The Closer, which included hurtful remarks from the 49-year-old comedian about the transgender community and prompted an immediate backlash from Netflix employees. This included a gradual exit from transgender Netflix employees and their allies after the broadcast’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle’s harmful jokes as artistic expression, and upheld his “creative freedom.”

Instead, Chappelle spent the first part of his monologue commenting on rapper Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks, opening by saying, “I wanted to read a statement I made: I renounce anti-Semitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how Buy yourself some time.” Then he started to laugh Kanye’s anti-Semitism messagesas well as the last one by Kyrie Irving Antisemitic tweet scandal And an apology.

Chappelle also made some jokes that made the audience gasp, including, “I’ve been to Hollywood and this is what I saw: They’re a lot of Jews, it’s a lot. But it means nothing. There are a lot of black people in Ferguson, Missouri, but that doesn’t mean we We run the place.

West and Chappelle have crossed creative paths before, particularly during the early stages of West’s rap career, where the musician appeared on the Comedy Central series “Chappelle’s Show” as a musical guest. West also sang during a Chappelle event in New York in 2004, which was made into a “Dave Chappelle’s Block Party” documentary.

This was Chappelle’s third hosting term on “Saturday Night Live,” and all three gigs came the same week as a controversial national election. It seems as if series creator and presenter Lorne Michaels has charted the situation as the post-election “SNL” host at key moments in the country’s political history. After Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Chappelle hosted the show for the first time, as protest monologues highlighted his concern about the country’s future, but also appealed to audiences to give Trump’s presidency a chance. Four years later, during the season affected by the Corona virus, Chappelle hosted for the second time after the presidential election that saw incumbent President Joe Biden removed from the presidency.

Regarding this year’s elections, he has mocked Herschel Walker and the so-called “end of the Trump era.”

Later in the episode, there was a barbershop-themed infographic that also discussed current events, including more about West, Walker, and the election, as well as pop culture obsessions like “Yellowstone” and Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer.” Story.”