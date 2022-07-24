Dave Chappelle opens for Kevin Hart and Chris Rock at Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle He hasn’t opened to anyone in years, but that changed Saturday night when he heated up the crowd – yes, more like supercharging the crowd – for Chris Rock And the Kevin Hart.

It was a huge surprise to everyone at Madison Square Garden in New York City… Dave just came out on stage, Sage in hand with no introduction. He went out to Radiohead’s “Karma Police” and then spoke at length about the culture of cancellation… and the crowd ate it.

There was a diagonal sign of the place where canceled his performance In Minneapolis a few days ago, after protests broke out. “I had to sneak in here,” Dave said, adding, “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m fine, and I appreciate the support.”



He wasn’t just on stage for a few minutes… It was actually an opening set that lasted over 20 minutes. Dave talked about it get treated In the Hollywood bowl, suggesting that his bodyguards were slow to absorb because they wore dress shoes… grumblers were “slithering all over the place like in a bowling alley.”

He explained… that he was angry at the media which described the attack as “alleged”… it was filmed after all on video. See also Testimony concludes in the civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, after Heard returns to the stage

Regarding his attacker’s punishment, Dave said he hoped the man would catch monkeypox behind bars, adding “not that he should die, but that he should rub his ass for four to six weeks.”

When it came the turn of Chris Rock and Kevin Hart, they were killed for an hour, both referring to it will Smith many times. Chris also mocked the culture of cancellation, saying, “Anyone who says painful words has never been punched in the face.”