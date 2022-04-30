The Kentucky Wildcats We were fortunate to have one of the best offensive linemen in the country, Darian Kennard, running the correct intervention positions for four years.

Now, Kinnard left for the NFL where his career aspirations came true tonight when he was drafted by Kansas City Chiefs. It was the 145th pick overall in the fifth round of NFL Project.

The 6-foot-5, 345-pound Giant came to Kentucky as a very prestigious recruit. The former US Army All-American has been rated as a 4-star prospect by the 247 Sports and 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

From Cleveland, Ohio, Kennard chose cats over Cincinnati BearcatsAnd Indiana HoosiersAnd Iowa hurricanesAnd Maryland TerrapinsMinnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri TigersAnd Penn State Nittany LionsAnd Bordeaux boilersAnd UCLA Bruinsand the West Virginia Mountaineersamong other things.

Kennard has played in 46 career games with 39 consecutive starts in interference right on the “Big Blue Wall” as he has been an essential component of the O-Line unit, recognized for the Joe Moore Award, awarded to the nation’s best offensive line, four consecutive seasons, including the playoffs Final in 2021.

Kennard earned consensus for All-America first-team status as a senior last season, the first UK offensive lineman to hold that distinction since Sam Ball in 1965, and the 12th All-UK All-American consensus in history. He also received the Jacobs Blocking Prize 2021.

As a freshman, Kennard started two of the team’s last three games on the left tackle, playing in nine games overall, before moving to the right side permanently. As a sophomore, he started all 13 contests on the right tackle. As a junior, he was named to the Associated Press All-American and Third Team All-SEC after starting all 11 games with the right tackle.

Kennard was an absolute announcer of the Big Blue Wall and he dominated every time he took to the field, as you can see from the brutal PFF results.

Despite dominating the best conference in America, he seems to be facing limitations with lateral movements and recovery. Kennard is widely expected to move on from the inside at the highest sporting level, allowing him to carve out a long career. Kennard is just plain devious and uses his physical advantages to outsmart opponents.

Kennard was seeing the potential for late round one and early round two scores as the 2021-22 season drew to a close, but unfortunately, it fell far short of what was originally expected. Part of that may have been due to Controversial political statements He did it during the preliminary draft process.

Regardless, I think he’ll be fine, especially with the Team Chiefs set to compete Energy foreseeable future titles.

Fun fact: His aunt is the first cousin of country music legend Dolly Parton.

Let’s wish Kennard luck as he begins his NFL career. And as always, go cats!