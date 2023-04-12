CHICAGO — “I’ve been up since 4 in the morning,” said the Cubs’ Dansby Swanson late Tuesday night inside Wrigley Field, explaining why he was kept out of the 4-for-4 game and how he felt physically tired and emotionally drained after everything that happened to his wife, Mallory Swanson, A key player in the United States women’s national soccer team.

Dansby Swanson woke up early that morning in Chicago to take Mallory Swanson to a local hospital for surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in her left knee, a devastating injury she sustained during Saturday’s exhibition against Ireland, which was supposed to prepare her for the women’s competition. World Cup this summer.

The Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract extension last winter, in part because of his winning pedigree and long-standing durability record. Swanson chose Chicago, in part, because his wife was already a professional athlete in the city with the Red Stars in the English Football League.

Swanson helped the Cubs erase an early seven-run deficit against the Mariners and then signaled to the dugout before the start of the sixth inning. The team initially described Swanson’s problem as “lower left lateral tightness”. Then Cubs manager David Ross explained it as a “jerky” while briefing the media on the 14-9 comeback win.

“Realistically, I felt like my body was kind of finished,” Swanson said. “I felt like doing anything that would probably put me in harm’s way. The night is over for me. Pretty simple, maybe he hasn’t eaten, slept or drank enough water for the past few days. I’m already starting to get a lot more fluid in me and taking care of myself.” “.

Swanson made an impression during his first 10 games with the Cubs, hitting . 400, flashing a Gold Glove defense and leading the team to a 6-4 start that should spark some optimism in Wrigleyville. But that wasn’t what he envisioned for Mallory Swanson after their wedding in Georgia last December or during their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic where they decided on cubs.

“She’s fine,” said Dansby Swanson. “Everyone knows it’s a very difficult and heartbreaking situation. I’m grieving for her, just so many tears and sadness. Two things can be true at the same time: We can feel sad and upset, but we can also understand the image and plans of the Most High God. We’ll get through it together.”

(Photo by Mallory and Dansby Swanson on opening day: Michael Reeves/Getty Images)