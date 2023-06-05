June 5, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Danny Bonaduce is selling his home in the wake of brain surgery, a health scare

Muhammad 6 mins ago 2 min read

Exclusive

Danny Bonaduce

Brain issue forced me to sell my house

It’s just so dangerous!!!

6/5/2023 1:00 AM PT

Danny BonaduceA recent health scare and upcoming brain surgery have forced him to list his amazing home… telling us the drug is too dangerous for him to navigate in the wake of his suffering.



TMZ.com

Bonaduce’s 2,178-square-foot home in Seattle—with views of the entire city—just hit the market for $1.6 million. It’s a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment with a chef’s kitchen, a huge walk-in closet, and a place Danny thought he’d live forever until a mysterious illness changed his life.

TMZ broke the story, Danny He will undergo brain surgery Monday for a condition called hydrocephalus… a neurological disorder caused by fluid buildup in the brain.

Danny tells us that the commotion makes it difficult for him to move at all, and the house has too many stairs and rooms for him to move around safely. he and his wife, AmyThey recently moved into their downtown apartment where living is easier.

As for the house he just listed, Danny bought it back in 2015 for $1 million, and it has fancy appliances, outdoor decks, and views of the Space Needle…a sight Danny says he’ll miss, but he knows it’s for a better way of living.

George & Melanie Paisley From Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty maintains the list.



© 2023 EHM PRODUCTIONS, INC.
All rights reserved

See also  Quentin Tarantino pulled Michelle Yeoh out of an existential crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Barry Newman – best known for his roles in Vanishing Point and Petrocelli

8 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Paul Oakenfold accused of sexual harassment by ex-personal assistant · News ⟋ RA

16 hours ago Muhammad
4 min read

Live 105 returns to the Bay Area airwaves, reviving the alt-rock format

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Hungary has become a minority in the EU in the mobile network debate

2 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Stock futures were little changed after the best week for the S&P 500 since March

4 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Danny Bonaduce is selling his home in the wake of brain surgery, a health scare

6 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Comet C/2021 T4 Lemon is sweeping the southern sky

12 mins ago Izer