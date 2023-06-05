Danny Bonaduce is selling his home in the wake of brain surgery, a health scare

Danny BonaduceA recent health scare and upcoming brain surgery have forced him to list his amazing home… telling us the drug is too dangerous for him to navigate in the wake of his suffering.





Bonaduce’s 2,178-square-foot home in Seattle—with views of the entire city—just hit the market for $1.6 million. It’s a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment with a chef’s kitchen, a huge walk-in closet, and a place Danny thought he’d live forever until a mysterious illness changed his life.

TMZ broke the story, Danny He will undergo brain surgery Monday for a condition called hydrocephalus… a neurological disorder caused by fluid buildup in the brain.

Danny tells us that the commotion makes it difficult for him to move at all, and the house has too many stairs and rooms for him to move around safely. he and his wife, AmyThey recently moved into their downtown apartment where living is easier.

As for the house he just listed, Danny bought it back in 2015 for $1 million, and it has fancy appliances, outdoor decks, and views of the Space Needle…a sight Danny says he’ll miss, but he knows it’s for a better way of living.