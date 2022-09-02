Danilo Gallinari of the Boston Celtics has been diagnosed with a ruptured ACL. The source says he is looking forward to a comeback late in the season

Boston striker Danilo Galinari The Celtics announced on Friday that he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for the Italian national team, an injury that could cause him to miss the 2022-23 NBA season.

Gallinari previously tore his ACL in April 2013 and missed the entire 2013-14 season after undergoing a pair of surgeries. The typical recovery time for an ACL tear is six to 12 months, and a source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Gallinari is determined to try to return sometime late in the 2022-23 season.

The 34-year-old was injured on Saturday during a Basketball World Cup qualifier against Georgia. He grabbed his left knee after a rebound pass in the lane before swinging to the sideline, holding the back of the knee as coaches rushed to his aid. Gallinari then limped into the locker room with the help of a member of the staff and his teammate.

The Italian team had announced that Gallinari had a meniscus tear.

Gallinari signed a two-year, $13.2 million contract — including a player option for a second season — with the Celtics as a free agent last month. The marksman, who averaged 11.7 points and fired 38.1% from a 3-point range across 66 games with the Hawks last season, was brought along. Malcolm Brogdon, who was acquired by Boston in a deal with the Indiana Pacers in July – to bolster the Celtics’ depth and give them some extra attacking punches after the Eastern Conference champions saw their attacking struggle at times in the NBA Finals losing to the Golden State Warriors. Gallinari never played in the Finals over his 13 seasons in the NBA.

Long regarded as an NBA top man, Gallinari is a 38.2% runner-up from 3 points and ranks 1,426 three-pointers in his career 23rd among active players and third-behind Kevin Durant And the Kevin Love – Between players 6 feet 10 or taller.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Celtics will be able to apply for a specific player exception to replace Gallinari. This will give the Celtics $3.2 million to either sign, trade or claim a player on an expired contract worth up to that amount.

included AlhorfordA near-guaranteed deal, Boston has 11 guaranteed contracts on its roster along with several players with unsecured or partially guaranteed deals expected to battle for rosters at training camp.