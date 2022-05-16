Daniil Medvedev still hopes to play at Wimbledon

Over the past week, there have also been suggestions that Wimbledon could be stripped of its rating points by the two rounds if the ban remains in place – effectively reducing the world’s most famous. Tennis Championship event.

“I tried to follow what’s going on because I don’t have any decisions to make. It’s now about Wimbledon itself, the ATP, maybe the British government is involved,” the Russian, who will be returning to work in Geneva after spending the past six weeks, told reporters on Sunday that the past six weeks have recovered from an operation. hernia.

“It’s a tough situation and like every situation in life, you ask 100 players, everyone will give a different opinion.

“(When) you show a tennis ball to 100 people, I’m sure some of them will say it’s green and not yellow. I think it’s yellow. (But) if someone told me it was green, I wouldn’t go into conflict with that person.” Medvedev, who lost the Australian Open final to Nadal in January, missed the start of the European claycourt season as he had to skip events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome as he regained fitness. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has banned both countries’ players from competing at Wimbledon this year in response to what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Belarus was a major staging area for the invasion. AELTC said it made the decision after discussions with the British government. Medvedev, the US Open champion, said he still hoped the AELTC would take a late turn in its decision. See also USFL Week 4 results: The Breakers look to keep up with the Stallions as punters battle for the playoff position in the South “I don’t know if this decision is 100% and it’s over (for me),” he said. “If I can play, I would be happy to play in Wimbledon. I love this tournament. If I can’t play – well I will try to play in other tournaments and prepare well for next year if I have the chance to play.”