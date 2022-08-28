Danielle Fishel reveals her former love for Boy Meets World co-star Rider Strong

Danielle Fishel broke her silence and revealed a secret she’s been keeping for three decades.

The former teen star, 41, was a fan of co-star Ryder Strong, 42, when they were on Boy Meets World.

The truth came out during the last episode of Bud meets the world Rewatching the podcast, when a fan asked if any of the cast members were crushing on each other while the ABC sitcom was running from 1993 to 2000.

I’ll go first,” said Danielle, who played Topanga Lawrence. “I was in love with a rider.”

‘That’s not right,’ exclaimed the shocked actor, who played bad boy Sean Hunter. “You never told me that before.”

“That’s very true,” Danielle replied.

Pictured Los Angeles June 2022

Q&A: The news broke during a fan question-and-answer session during the Pod Meets World rewatch episode that aired on August 24

The Girl Meets World star explained that she started feeling warm and fuzzy about her co-star after they started working together.

“I think it started later in season one and definitely during season two,” she recalled. ‘she did. I liked Ryder. I don’t know, he was very smart.

“You know one of my favorite things about Rider, and it still stands to this day, a very irritable Rider. He’ll tell you how he feels and he’s very free with his compliments, but he doesn’t get rid of it voluntarily. When Rider compliments you, it’s thoughtful, it makes sense, And you can tell… it comes from a very real place.

Hopefully, the revelation won’t make things awkward in the office. Danielle Wrayder has co-hosted the podcast with former star Eric Friedel, 46, since the first episode was dropped on June 15.

Danielle is happily married to producer Jensen Karp, 42, and they have two children, Adler, three, and Keaton, one. Ryder has been married to actress Alexandra Barretto, 46, since 2013 and they share Indigo, seven.

Whether there will be a reboot of the hit ’90s series that still has a dedicated fan base is up in the air. Ben Savage, 41, who starred as Cory Matthews, is trying his hand at politics. He’s running for a city council seat in West Hollywood, California.