Daniel Radcliffe He dwells as the curly-haired, mustache “Weird Al” Yankovic in the new trailer for Rocco An original film about the parody artist, which will be shown on the platform’s free-to-air channel this fall.

Roku released the teaser for “Stranger: The Jankovic StoryProduced by Funny Or Die and Tango, premiering NewFronts 2022 on Tuesday. Jankovi? co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Abel, who also directed it. The film will air on Roku this fall, with a release date yet to be determined.

Anyone have an accordion? Radcliffe, as Jankovi? says emphatically in the trailer (Watch below).

The teaser also shows the topless “Harry Potter” star on stage taking a big gulp from a bottle of…something, then spitting it in the air.

Described as Yankovic’s “truthful story,” the film documents “Weird Al’s” rise to fame through early successes like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” — as well as his “moral relationships with celebrities and his notoriously decadent lifestyle.” It really is more than just sarcastic and deceptive text metaphors that pervade important resumes.

Stranger, starring Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. Ryan Wilson as radio announcer d. and Julian Nicholson and Toby Haas as Jankovi?’s parents, Mary and Nick.

Jankovi?, a winner of five Grammy Awards, is the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time. The musician’s 2014 release “Mandatory Fun” was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. Known for his trademark T-shirts, Yankovic has produced several hit songs including “White & Nerdy” and “Another One Rides the Bus” and “Smells Like Nirvana”.

“When my last movie, UHF, came out in 1989, I solemnly pledged to my fans that I would release a large motion picture every 33 years, like a clock,” Jankovi? first announced in january.

Also in its NewFronts session, among other news, Roku announced development deals for its creation Seven original cooking and lifestyle shows starring Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagas and Christopher Kimballalong with agreements to bring previous seasons of their shows to the Roku channel.

Watch the teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: