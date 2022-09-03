Daniel becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season

Danielle is now the first hurricane of the season, with sustained winds of 75 mph and higher storms, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. ET update.

However, it doesn’t promise much drama, because Danielle is far from the beach and won’t be coming to the beach for at least five days.

The hurricane center said the storm is expected “to meander over the open Atlantic over the next couple of days” before heading to the northeast early next week.

The Hurricane Center says Daniel will only become a Category 2 hurricane and will remain nearly flat throughout the weekend.