September 3, 2022

Daniel becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season

Danielle is now the first hurricane of the season, with sustained winds of 75 mph and higher storms, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. ET update.

However, it doesn’t promise much drama, because Danielle is far from the beach and won’t be coming to the beach for at least five days.

The hurricane center said the storm is expected “to meander over the open Atlantic over the next couple of days” before heading to the northeast early next week.

The Hurricane Center says Daniel will only become a Category 2 hurricane and will remain nearly flat throughout the weekend.

The Hurricane Center announced Thursday that Danielle has become a designated storm in the North Atlantic, the first since July 3.

The brutal heat will continue in California and other western states this weekend

This means that last month was the first August in 25 years to pass without a single storm in the Atlantic.

The last time the first hurricane of the season occurred was late on September 11, 2013, with Hurricane Humberto.

The average date for the first hurricane of the season is August 11.

It has only been the 3rd of August since 1950 that the Atlantic has not experienced any specific storm. It’s the first time since 1941 that there was no identified storm in the Atlantic from July 3 to August 30, said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.

“The period of remarkably calm tropical cyclones in the Atlantic is likely to end soon,” Klotsbach said on Wednesday.

CNN’s Alison Chenchard and Judson Jones contributed to this report.

