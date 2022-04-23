‘Danger!’ Winner enters record books with his 14th victory

“Danger!” New winner in the books.

Contestant Mattia Roach, 23, posted her 14th victory on Friday, earning a spot among the top contestants in the long-running game show.

Roach earned $34,000 during the episode and brought the prize money to a total of $320,081.

The Toronto-based teacher has cemented her spot on Danger! Record books By ranking eighth on the all-time consecutive games list, and tenth on the highest cash-earnings list of all-time non-tournament.

During 14 matches, the Canadian citizen answered 93% of the clues correctly.

“It’s been such a crazy season of streaks, and I was totally thinking about Amy [Schneider] Roach said in a statement, referring to the 43-year-old champ Who made history in January By winning her 39th match, she becomes No. 2 on the all-time winning streak list.

“If not, AmyThere will be another superhero who will kick me out of the first game,” continued Roach. “I guess what I didn’t realize was that maybe I could become the superhero I wanted to see in the world.”

Roach (left) won 14 matches during her stint on “Jeopardy!” Tyler Golden / Sony Pictures TV

Roach will return to the info stage on April 25 to compete against two new contenders: Michael Graf of California and Jesse Francis of Georgia.

Schneider, a former engineering director, posted a gain of $1,319,800. She was also the first transgender contestant on the show to qualify for the Champions Tour.

The Oakland native passed away shortly after her big win on the ABC series In fact she quit her job And she decided to have a little fun with her dough.

Schneider made history as the first transgender person to qualify for the Champions Tour. Casey Durkin

“Travel is definitely part of the plan,” she told The Post in February about what she said intends to do With her hard-earned money. “I mentioned on the show that we want to go to Ireland, and while we’re still finishing it up, it looks like we’ll be there for St Patrick’s Day.”

She and her partner, Genevieve Davis, also put some money aside “for a possible down payment on a house, but we’re doing some fun shopping in the meantime. No expensive items, but I’m freshening up my wardrobe, and stuff like that.”

There was more good news to share when Schneider Announced in late February it was engaged / engaged To Davis, 25.

“She said yes! Well, actually I answered yes, but then I wanted to propose too, so she said yes too,” Social media at that time. “I couldn’t be happier or prouder of marrying the best person in the entire world!”