Danger! Champions Tournament

annual Danger! The Tournament of Champions may be less than a few champions.

Several of the big winners of the 2022-23 season say they will not participate in the tournament while the writers’ strike continues. Danger! It employs Writers Guild of America members, and the syndicated game show plans to draw on material from previous seasons (39’s worth) as it begins taping for the 2023-24 season, according to sources. Hollywood Reporter. The Tournament of Champions is usually taped in late August and September.

Ray Lalonde, a Toronto TV maker and painter who won $386,400 in 13 games last season, wrote in a post on Danger! Reddit forum that he was declining his invitation to the Tournament of Champions because he did not want to cross WGA picket lines: “I am and always will be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in TOC is beyond a dream come true for me. However, I believe that the writers of the show are a vital part of the show and are justified in taking job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members. I will not cross the picket line to play in the Tournament of Champions.”

A number of other big winners from last season – Chris Bagnolo, Hannah Wilson, Ben Chan, Troy Meyer, Ben Goldstein, Luigi de Guzman and Suresh Krishnan – have responded to Lalonde’s post or posted it elsewhere on social media saying they will join him in refusing to participate. Celebrity Danger! Winner Ike Barinholtz was also slated to be in the Tournament of Champions but as a member of the WGA he would not be involved in a successful production. Pannullo, Lalonde, Chan and Wilson rounded out the top four total gains Danger! in 2022-23.

THR Asked Danger! Sony Pictures TV producer for comment and this story will be updated with any response.