Dana White Calls Joe Rogan’s Table Conflict ‘Bulls ***’

The plot grows around the apparent absence of Joe Rogan from UFC 271.

A champion of the UFC broadcast, currently embroiled in a controversy over what some have called vaccine misinformation and the use of racial slurs in his popular podcast, She stated that she had to miss Saturday’s event due to a “scheduling conflict”.

After the event, UFC President Dana White was asked about Rogan’s absence. He painted Rogan’s decision not to act entirely as Rogan’s choice, but said he didn’t know why. He also used blunt language to respond to the idea that Rogan was not allowed to work.

“There is no scheduling conflict. Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could have worked tonight… I don’t know what Joe Rogan has to do, you guys are going to have to ask Joe Rogan. There was no ‘Joe'” Can’t work tonight” or anything like that. I know this came out, it’s the bulls sum ***”.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took Rogan’s place along with play-by-play player John Anik and former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Whatever kept him away from the broadcast table, it was clear that Rogan was still watching, with Annick stating that he received a text message from Rogan during the main event between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whitaker, in which he speculated about an Adesanya hand injury.

Joe Rogan’s tidal wave of controversy

Last week, Rogan issued an apology for previous things said in his podcast and said his use of racial slurs was “unfortunate and shameful,” although he also said in the same podcast this week that the controversy was A political career blow.

Spotify, which paid more than $100 million for the right to stream Rogan’s “Joe Rogan Experience,” has Check out more than 100 episodes of podcasts And Will start to include disclaimers before future episodes.

Speculation has been rife about Rogan’s absence for obvious reasons, most notably the possibility that ESPN, which broadcast UFC 271, and parent company Disney didn’t want such a divisive number on their broadcasts. Jake Paul who turned into a YouTuber boxer, never avoided acupuncture in the UFC, He even claimed that Disney should have pulled White instead.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time the comedian has sparked controversy, although it hasn’t hurt his relationship with the UFC and White in the past. Rogan has been working for promotion since UFC 12 in 1997 and began calling fights in 2002.