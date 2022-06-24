Dan Yergin talks about falling oil prices despite tight supplies and Russia tensions

Energy expert Dan Yergin said there are two reasons oil prices have fallen in the last month even though the market remains tight: the Federal Reserve and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Oil prices have been on the rise since last year, jumping to high levels after Russia launched an unprovoked war on Ukraine. But since the end of May, Brent It fell from over $120 a barrel to last trading at around $109, or about 10% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude futures have fallen more than 9% in the same period. Yergin, vice president of Standard & Poor’s Global, said the US Federal Reserve is choosing to pursue inflation even with the risks of the economy tilting into recession, and this “facilitates its path into oil prices.” On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell He told lawmakers The central bank is determined to reduce inflation, although he acknowledged the possibility of a recession. He said a “soft landing” where policy is tightened without harsh economic conditions such as a recession will be difficult.

Yergin said the outlook for demand for China, the world’s largest oil consumer, is also uncertain. China is slowly reopening parts of the country that were recently closed due to the sudden rise in Covid cases. unclear How quickly can Chinese companies recover Among those restrictions on economic activity.

Many economists now expect a slow recovery in the future Because of more transferable variables, weaker growth, and fewer government incentives. The extent of recovery and reopening will have an impact on oil demand, but this uncertainty is a “decade [oil] The price is from the height,” Yergin said.