Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars movie featuring Ms. Marvel Director – Deadline

exclusive: After months of speculation, we’re now hearing the deadline from several sources close to the project. It’s not just that Damon Lindelof file development star Wars Lucasfilm movie but that Charmaine Obeid Shenoy He was appointed as a manager. Lindelof co-wrote the project, although it is unknown at this time who his writing partner is. Insiders say the script is still being written which means production is likely a long way off. However, the sources add that it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought in so that this person’s vision of where they see this story is included in the script.

Lucasfilm and Obaid-Chinoy representatives could not be reached for comment.

As for what the movie actually focuses on, that will remain a secret because this project is still one of the closely guarded secrets in all of Hollywood. As for the time we are going to watch this movie, while it still seems a long way off, the feeling is given how proactive the executives have been in finding a director for this movie, that this star Wars The film appears to have the most momentum out of all the films currently in development in the studio. 2019’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker It was the last movie to bow out in theaters as the studio has focused on its TV projects over the last few years since. However, they have a number of films in development including this one, and Lucasfilm has been very clear that they want to make sure that the next series of films has a story they are happy with and don’t see a need to speed up this next franchise.

As for Obeid Shinui, the highly sought-after director continues to build on her strong relationships with Disney after successfully directing several episodes of Mrs. Marvell For Marvel Studios. She is best known for directing her Academy Award-winning short documentary save face And the A girl in the river is the price of forgivenessThe Academy Award- and Emmy-winning director recently committed to directing a Paramount adaptation of shine on Which is being developed as a vehicle starring Will Smith.

