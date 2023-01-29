Dammar Hamlin of the Bills expresses her gratitude in her first public comments

Buffalo, NY – Safety Bills Hamelin’s devastation He shared his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest on January 2 by posting a Video approximately six minutes long On his Instagram account Saturday night thanking everyone for the continued support and well wishes over the past month.

Hamlin, 24, said it was important for him to wait to speak publicly at the “right time,” as it was “just a lot to process within myself, mentally, physically and even spiritually.” The video was filmed at the team’s facility in Orchard Park, New York. He stated in the video that he continues to make progress in his recovery.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate all the love, all the support and everything that was coming my way,” Hamlin said. “What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football’ I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and love straight from my heart with the whole world and I’m able to give it back to children and communities around the world that need it most, and that’s always been my dream. This has always been what he stood for and what I will continue to stand for.”

The video comes about a week after Hamlin made his first public appearance during the Bills’ playoff loss to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. He was shown on the video board raising his hands in the shape of a heart, in what has become his signature gesture, while also pumping up the crowd.

As Hamlin continued to recover, he posted messages and photos on social media full of updates and gratitude for everyone’s well wishes.

Hamlin’s Chasing M raised more than $8 million in the days after he went to the hospital, with money going through a GoFundMe to buy a game whose initial goal was $2,500. He said he was surprised by all the support.

“This was something that started before I even got into the NFL, something that started small just to be able to impact my little community at home, the McKees Rocks. [Pennsylvania]Hamlin said. I just wanted to be able to play my part and do my part in my community because I venture out and chase my dreams of making the NFL, and you guys just took that and screwed it up, and I’m so excited about the things I have planned for the future for these kids all over the country right now.”

Hamlin thanked Bills’ training, athletic and medical personnel, first responders, and medical personnel and health care providers at Cincinnati and Buffalo hospitals who all played a part in saving his life, referring to the many by name.

Hamlin stayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for about a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills’ Week 17 regular season versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He then flew to New York and spent about two days at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute before being discharged on January 11.

He went on to give thanks to his parents, Mario and Nina, “who are literally my anchor and everything to me and never leave my side all the time”, and his 7-year-old brother Damir, “who is the reason, the reason why I strive to be my best every single day”.

In the video, Hamlin thanked family, friends, teammates and the entire Bills organization for continuing to check on him and give him support. The Bengals, and the NFL as a whole, also acknowledged “putting aside team loyalty to root for one child’s life,” as the team and the league showed their support for Hamlin in a variety of ways, from donations to prayers to T-shirts before Week 18 games.

“I’m not surprised by that, but I’m so grateful, and I will forever be grateful and indebted for that,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin also thanked the fans, especially the Bills Mafia, for the love and support, and noted that all the kids who sent him letters and gifts inspired him.

“It’s always been important to be a role model,” Hamlin said, “but just seeing the love and support from young people, it makes me want to give back and go out in communities and touch children. Be this example that they can look at, touch, feel, talk to, And know that whatever they dream about, it’s real. It can happen if you stay focused, stay committed to what you’re doing, you know, because that’s pretty much what got me here.”

Hamlin ends the video with his hands forming a heart.

“I’m going to continue to do great, wonderful things,” Hamlin said. “I couldn’t have done it without any of your support and love, and I can’t wait to continue taking you with me on this journey.”