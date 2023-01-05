Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe reaches $5 million after Bills Safety suffers cardiac arrest on ‘Monday Night Football’

If there was hope it would be taken from the terrifying situation around Hamlin devastationHe. She comes directly from Buffalo bills He is two years old GoFundMe.

Two days after Hamelin collapsed and was hospitalised Caused Monday Night Football to be suspended, the only public fundraiser available to him came to a total of $7 million. The original goal for the GoFundMe, which was set up to fund a children’s play campaign in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, was $2,500.

Over 220,000 people have donated to this cause.

Hamlin’s representatives updated their GoFundMe page on Wednesday, saying they were “amazed” at the “support and generosity” shown over the past two days. They pledged to continue to update the fundraiser and said they were “optimistic about Damar’s participation in the future”.

We are simply amazed at the level of support and generosity we have witnessed over the past two days. With over $6 million raised, this fundraiser has become an overnight reminder of the amazing nature of humanity. Your actions directly reflect the kind of devastation of man himself.

As representatives of Damar, the team at Jaster Athletes has posted fundraising updates and will work with the Hamlin family, Chasing M’s Foundation and the GoFundMe team to ensure safe delivery of funds.

As the situation is evolving, we will continue to communicate any fundraising updates. We will also work with GoFundMe to email all donors with more details regarding the use of funds where those details are available. As you can imagine, this was a difficult time for the family. We appreciate your understanding as we give them the time and space they need to focus on Damar’s health first.

We are optimistic about Damar’s future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions. Thank you again for your support and we look forward to keeping you updated along the way.

Show Hamlinsigns of improvementThe bills were announced “from Tuesday through Wednesday night.”

The GoFundMe also updated on Tuesday, acknowledging the circumstances and thanking all donors for their support. The update says the new money will go to “Dummar community initiatives and their current fight”:

This fundraiser was initially created to support a gaming campaign for the Damar community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation.

However, I’ve had renewed support in light of the current Battle of Destruction and we can’t thank you all enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

If you’d like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and current fight, this is the place to do it. This is the only current fund used by the Hamlin family.

Again, thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and generous support during this time.

Damar created The Chasing M Foundation to use it as a way to make a lasting impact on his community. The foundation supports game drives, back-to-school drives, kids’ camps, and more.

One of the largest donations, at $3,000, was in a name New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan, who received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from Bills fans in 2018 when Andy was Cincinnati Bengals He helped clinch a playoff berth for the Buffalo team.

Other names on the first donation list are Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay with $25,003, Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a donation of $18,003, Tom Brady in the amount of $10,000, Russell Wilson and Ciara for $10,000 and Matthew Stafford With $12,000, plus names like Devin McCourtyJason McCourty, Andrew Whitworth, Erin Andrews, Brian HoyerChris Jericho, Ahmed Gardner, Sean McVay, Mike EvansAnd the Davant AdamsShannon Sharp Mac JonesDrake London and Michael Phelps George Keitel.

Demar Hamlin remains in critical condition after cardiac arrest on the field

Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As of Tuesday, Hamlin has been hospitalized in Cincinnati thereafter Going into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bale vs Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old was hit in the chest in a collision with Bengals wide receiver T Higginsthen collapsed after initially waking up.

The harrowing scene saw players from both teams crowd around Hamlin while he was receiving CPR, as People across the sports world expressed their shock and support for the athlete after only two years out of college. The game was temporarily suspended after Hamlin was removed from the field via ambulance, and then postponed indefinitely.

NFL It was later announced that the Bills-Bengals game would not resume this weekwithout changing the 18-week schedule.

Invoices announced Tuesday morning Hamlin says he remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his heartbeat was restored on the field, while the player’s family was He released a statement thanking the fans for their support, as well as the paramedics and hospital staff.

Hamlin, who was selected in the sixth round by Pittsburgh in the 2021 NFL Draft, moved up to the starting position this year after a season-ending injury to All-Pro Mika Hyde. In 15 games with 13 starts, he recorded 91 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.