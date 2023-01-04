Damar Hamlin wanted to raise $2,500 to get toys for Christmas. After a cardiac arrest in the stadium, his fans donated millions.

in the weeks prior to it sudden collapse During a game in Cincinnati Monday night, Demar Hamlin focused on raising money to give kids from his hometown toys for Christmas. Within hours of Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and entering critical condition, his fans donated millions to the campaign.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was created on December 14 to “positively impact children who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.” The donation made to the campaign is to help buy toys for these kids, according to the site, and the toys were distributed on Dec. 22 to a daycare center.

He set a goal to raise $2,500 for the initiative. It’s unclear to CBS News how much money was raised before the games were distributed, but accordingly CBS Pittsburghmore than $600,000 had been raised by 10:30 p.m. Monday.

GoFundMe has it Check fundraisingHe tweeted that he wanted to “help kids have a magical Christmas”.

“Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country showed their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser,” the company said.

As of Tuesday evening, more than $5 million has been raised, with many people donating thousands over the past few hours. Several people made individual donations ranging from $1,000 to $5,500.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kevin Sabitos/Getty Images



The influx of donations came shortly after the 24-year-old Penn native collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals. During the first quarter of the game, Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. When Hamlin got up, he appeared to take a few steps before suddenly collapsing on the field, where doctors treated him for 10 minutes before putting him into an ambulance. The match was postponed shortly thereafter.

Hours later, billing Statement mode On Twitter says Hamlin suffered a heart attack.

“His heartbeat was restored in the field and he was transported to the University of California Medical Center for further examination and treatment,” the team said. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Thanks an update on the fundraising page that was added on Tuesday supporting the donation to the Hamlin Initiative. She also said that the GoFundMe is the “only current fund” used by the Hamlin family.

“This fundraiser was initially created to support a gaming campaign for the Damar community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation,” the update says. “However, I have renewed support in light of the current battle of destruction and we cannot thank you all enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.”

