January 20, 2023

Dakota Johnson makes a joke about Racy Armie Hammer at Sundance opening night

Dakota Johnson It started in 2023 Sundance Film Festival With gasps and laughter.

Johnson appeared at the “A Taste of Sundance” inaugural gala dinner Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the International Icon Award. While on stage, she paid tribute to the Oscar-winning indie director’s 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the role of Peaches in his coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s rowdiest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she said she had to turn down the pivotal role, due to scheduling conflicts.

She said, “Thank God,” she said. “I would be another woman Armie Hammer They will try to eat.”

A few years after the release of “Call Me By Your Name”, Hammer faced allegations of cannibalism, as well as sexual assault and abusive behavior by extramarital partners. He has denied all charges, and Hammer’s attorney has maintained that all interactions were “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

Johnson said, nodding to Guadagnino’s latest film “Bones and All,” a romantic drama — also starring Chalamet — about two lovers who also love human flesh.

Who knew cannibalism was so common? I joked, eliciting laughter from the crowd at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City.

Johnson, who starred as Guadagnino in the 2015 psychological drama “A Bigger Splash” and 2018’s new “Suspiria,” hailed the filmmaker as a lover of cinema (and Prada) as she presented him with the festival’s International Icon Award.

“In my mind, and I feel it probably is in your mind as well,” she said, “Luca Guadagnino is the epitome of an international icon.” “He wears Prada all the time.”

