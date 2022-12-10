Daily Deals: PS5 available, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for $32, LEGO Back to the Future Delorean, and more

There are some new deals out there that would make for some excellent holiday gift ideas. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Home for Nintendo Switch price dropped again, PS5 God of War bundle still available in select locations, LEGO Back to the Future Delorean $30 off, and the latest Apple TV 4K cheaper than Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday .

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch) for $31.98

Another drop in price!

The second Nintendo Ubisoft collaboration in the XCOM style is even better than the original. It’s also on sale today at the lowest price we’ve ever seen 33% 47% off MSRP. This makes it lower than what we saw during Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday.

PS5 God of War Bundle is in stock

PlayStation 5 God of War Bundle with DualSense Edition 2 observer We see on Dell

It might have been easy to find a PlayStation 5 game console during Black Friday season, but that inventory has completely dried up… until now. Fortunately, at least for a short while there is still somewhere else you can get without having to wait in a queue. Both Dale And the Walmart Get the PS5 Disc Edition Console Bundle with God of War: Ragnarok in stock Immediately. There are no guarantees that they will stay in stock any longer.

LEGO icons trace back to the futuristic Delorean time machine

LEGO icons trace back to the futuristic Delorean time machine 10300 We see on Amazon

Amazon brought back this Cyber ​​Week deal. LEGO Icons Back to The Future Time Machine (Delorean) 10300 is basically a 3-in-1 set. You can choose what kind of Delorean time machine you want to build. Each movie in the Back to the Future trilogy has had a different car design, and partial instructions and materials allow you to build any of these three (but you can only build one at a time). Delorean from the first movie features a lightning rod and a plutonium chamber. The DeLorean has been “upgraded” from the second film with collapsible Transformer Frames as well as a Fusion Energy Reactor. The Delorean from the third movie features sleek white wheels and a hood-mounted circuit board.

Buy an Echo Show 8, get an Echo Show 5 free

Buy an Echo Show 8 (2nd generation, 2021), get an Echo Show 5 free (2nd generation, kids) We see on Amazon

One of the best Amazon Echo deals on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday is still available. You can save 46% on the very popular and well-reviewed Echo Show 8 for $69.99 (usually $130) and you’ll receive a free Echo Show 5 Kids Edition, which currently retails for $39.99. This is a pretty exceptional deal for what is essentially an Echo Dot and an Echo with recessed displays attached to them.

$10 off the new Apple TV 4K 64GB + Ethernet

You can now get the recently released Apple TV 4K 64GB + Ethernet 3rd Gen Streaming Device for $139.99. Yes, that’s only $10 off retail, but it’s cheaper than any deal we saw during Black Friday. This is the latest model released just 2 months ago. It improves on its predecessor with the powerful A15 Bionic processor, the same one found in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14. You’ll need the 64GB model over 32GB for the ethernet port, future Thread support, and Apple Music Sing.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation for $199.99

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Headphones We see on Verizon

The new second-generation Apple AirPods Pro wireless noise-canceling earphones are back in stock, this time at Verizon, for $199.99. That’s $50 less than the MSRP. The Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best “truly wireless” earphones you’ll find, especially at this price point. The “truly wireless” earphones have no wires at all, even plugged into each other. In addition to the excellent sound quality, the AirPods Pro are the only AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation technology. This, combined with the inherent nature of the earbuds, means that the AirPods Pro will offer better noise isolation than over-ear headphones like the Bose QuietComfort or Sony WH1000XM5.

75-inch Vizio MQ7 4K QLED TV for $698

This price is lower than what we saw on Black Friday. The Vizio MQ7 has plenty of high-end features like a QLED panel with full-array LED backlighting, local area dimming, a wide color gamut, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. For the price, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better 75-inch TV.

Buy 2 get 1 free Harry Potter Illustrated Books Hardcover at Amazon

If you buy any two Harry Potter Illustrated Edition hardcover books from Amazon, you can get a third book of less or equal value for free. This gives you the opportunity to pick up three of these books for an incredible price. It’s too bad there are only five comic books, otherwise you could run this deal twice to get all six books in the heist. However, if you buy the other two, you can always choose something else that’s part of this one Buy 2 get 1 free offer. For example, file dog man Children’s picture books are also on sale.

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset + 2 Games for $349

$50 Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset + 2 Games (Beat Saber & Resident Evil) 4) We see on Walmart

The Black Friday deal is still available for holiday shoppers. The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset normally costs $399.99 for the 128GB model. Walmart still has $50 off and two more games: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is the most popular (and in my opinion the best) VR game of all time, and Resident Evil 4 is probably the scariest game you’ll play in VR right now. To get both that would easily run you over $50.

Get your Nintendo Switch holiday bundle before 12/25

The Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle, which includes a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, is still available at Dell for $299.99. If that doesn’t tick your fancy, Dell has a Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition for $299.99, and you’ll also get a $35 promotional bonus Dell egift card.

More holiday gift deals

While the majority of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals have come and gone, there are still some extreme deals that are definitely worth your attention. These will be the best deals you’ll find before Christmas.