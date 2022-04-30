DaBaby charged with felony battery over alleged music video attack



Play video content



the background

dababy He faces criminal charges for hitting a man he claims suffered for trying to prevent the rapper’s entourage from filming a music video on his property.

The rapper has been charged with a felony by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office… for an incident from early December last year… which allegedly left a man behind, My neighbor Bajarwith serious injuries.

There is another man named Thanks a lot who was also accused. Prosecutors claim he was Dababi’s group in the crime…they beat him with a felony burglary.

Bajar filed a lawsuit in February, claiming he was under attack for enforcing basic property rental rules in place.

DaBaby and his team rented a huge pillow that Pagar runs in Los Angeles…Pagar says he was told it would be a vacation spot for DB and his buddies. Bagar says he made it clear…there was a limit on the number of guests – no more than 12 – which he claims DaBaby’s management team agreed to in a rental agreement.

During their week-long stay…Bagar says he realized there were more than 12 people at the property at any given time, and complained to DaBaby’s team… and reassured him, he said falsely, that they wouldn’t be there for long.

Eventually, on December 2, he said he paid a visit himself and realized they were filming a music video there with a full camera crew and a ton of other people around – well over 40, he says – and Bagar tried to shut the whole thing down by talking to DaBaby. See also LAPD can't arrest Will Smith, cops haven't seen Chris Rock Slap

That’s when he claimed to have been attacked by someone in the DB crew, part of which was videotaped. He says D.B. ordered the man out of Bagar, but then punched him in the face, removed his teeth…that, in the lawsuit.

DaBaby shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in 2018, with the rapper claiming the shooting was in self-defense. New security footage obtained by Rolling Stone shows that DaBaby appears to be the aggressor, contradicting key aspects of his version of events. https://t.co/TGZjJ0Da6o pic.twitter.com/M7kbKur3U9 – Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) 25 April 2022

Phil_Lewis_

Apparently Pagar went to the authorities after that, and now they’re putting heavy pressure on DB and co. A tough few weeks for DaBaby – this is just the latest incident for him in a seemingly non-stop series hiccups.