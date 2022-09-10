D23 2022: Biggest Disney and Pixar movie announcements and news

On the first official day of D23 2022Disney has brought an A game with several appearances, announcements, and first clips for upcoming live-action animated films. The panel, which took place Friday, featured presentations ranging from Disney’s slate of live-action remakes and sequels, to new Pixar films, and even a new 2023 movie from Disney Animation Studios.

To help you keep track of all the ads and trailers, here is a list of the best things from your D23 presentation:

hocus pocus 2

That sequel has long been in the pipeline, but the latest trailer brings the Triple Wizards series back for more trouble and magic ahead of the movie’s September 30 release date on Disney Plus.

Frustrating

Nearly 15 years after the release of the original movie, Disney’s real-life Princess Gisele (Amy Adams) is back for a sequel with Frustrating. The movie catches up with fascinated The heroine, who now has a child, but isn’t exactly living a fairy tale anymore, which leads her to fulfill an ill-fated wish. The trailer shows some singing and dancing, as well as Maya Rudolph as the film’s villain.

Peter Pan Wendy

Disney has revealed that its new Peter Pan movie, starring Jude Law as Captain Hook, is set to premiere at Disney Plus sometime in 2023, and has released a new poster to celebrate.

Mufasa: The Lion King

This is the Lion King A prequel is coming from Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-nominated director moon light. While that’s pretty exciting on its own, Disney didn’t release much new information to the public during D23, except that Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa for the pre-show.

the little Mermaid

Disney finally gave us our first look at Live Ariel directed by Halle Bailey In a short teaser for the little Mermaidwhich includes a segment from the pop star’s performance “Part of Your World”.

Racist

We got some more details about the upcoming Pixar movie Racist, which will bring the elements to life as follows: A girl made of fire, her name Ember, and a boy made of water, named Wade, fall in love despite their differences and the impossibility of being together. The film stars Lea Lewis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade, and is scheduled for release in theaters on June 16, 2023.

Elio

You are invited on the latest Disney and Pixar adventure… Elio. Meet Elio: a boy who finds himself peeking through the galaxy and thinks he’s the intergalactic ambassador for planet Earth. (1/2) # D23Expo pic.twitter.com/XlLmLZ7RP0 – Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Pixar announced a new movie called Elio, which will follow a young outcast who suddenly becomes an intergalactic ambassador for Earth. America Ferrera will play Elio’s mother in the space comedy Coming to Earth. Elio It is scheduled to arrive in the spring of 2024.

Inside Out 2

Joy! Amy Poehler returns to the title role in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, written by Meg Levov, Disney, and Pixar Inside Out 2, with a Summer 2024 release. # D23Expo pic.twitter.com/YlLKCXYPJf – Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Riley and her complex feelings are back for a sequel to one of the most beloved Pixar films of the past decade. Inside Out 2 She picks Riley’s storyline in her teenage years and brings back Amy Poehler as Joey — but Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling may not be returning to the cast, according to some reports. Either way, the film is directed by Kelsey Mann and will be released in the summer of 2024.

Iwaji

Iwaji is a new collaborative film between Disney Animation and African animation studio Kugali set in a fictional version of Lagos, Nigeria. The movie is scheduled to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2023.

strange world

strange world Disney Animation’s next intergalactic adventure follows a dysfunctional family as they attempt to explore hostile alien planets. The film will hit theaters later this year on November 23.

desire

Starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, directed by Chris Buck and Vaughn Verasonthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes, and featuring all-new songs by Julia Michaels, favorite Disney releases November 2023.[2/2][2/2)# D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Jvzhu7tPHJ – Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

A new movie from Disney Animation Studio, desire He will follow a young girl named Asha who desires a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a troublesome star descends from the sky to join her. The film will feature new songs from Julia Michaels, as well as a new Disney animation style that combines watercolor and CG animation. desire It is scheduled to be released in November 2023.