June 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Cygnus cargo ship departs space station to a fiery death

Izer 3 hours ago 3 min read
A special cargo spacecraft blasted off from the International Space Station (ISS) early Tuesday (June 28) on its way to oblivion as it concludes its months-long mission to the outpost.

Built by Northrop Grumman, a robot swan The cargo ship was released by the station’s robotic arm at 7:05 a.m. EDT (1105) Tuesday morning. The departure occurred an hour later than planned to avoid potential encounters with space debris and allow better communications with spacecraft. Northrop Grumman handlers, NASA officials said.

hen – His name is SS dock sellers After the late NASA astronaut and climate scientist arrived at International Space Station (ISS) on February 21 with more than 8,300 lb (3,760 kg) of science experiments and other supplies.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus NG-17 cargo ship, SS Piers Sellers, is seen at the end of the station’s robotic arm before leaving the station on June 28, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV)

“We just want to take a second to say our congratulations to the entire Northrop Grumman and NASA team on the outstanding NG-17 mission,” NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins radioed to Mission Control after Cygnus’ departure.

