Cygnus cargo ship arrives at the space station with only one working solar panel

The Cygnus cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station early Wednesday morning (November 9) despite one of its solar panels failing to deploy after launch.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, with the help of her NASA colleague Josh Cassada, has captured the unmanned ship. Cygnus spacecraft Filled with supplies and science experiments with the space station’s robotic arm at 5:20 a.m. EDT (1020 GMT) as the two ships sail high over the Indian Ocean. The robotic arm will now move the capsule into the unit unit on International Space Station (ISS), where it will be docked at the unit’s land-facing port later today.

“I congratulate the NG-18 team for their tireless effort to get Sally Ride to the International Space Station for today’s successful capture,” Mann, who snatched the cargo ship from space with the station’s robotic arm, said by radio. Successful capture. Starship Call it SS Sally Ride After the astronaut Sally RideMann, the first American woman in space, died in 2012, and Mann quoted Ryde’s thoughts on the view from space after captivity. “We definitely agree with her, back from [low Earth orbit]The stars don’t look bigger but they definitely look brighter.”

picture 1 From 4 An image of the Cygnus cargo spacecraft was captured moments after it was captured with the Canadarm2 robotic arm controlled by NASA astronaut Nicole Mann. (image credit: NASA ) The Northrop Grumman Cygnus NG-18 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with only one solar panel deployed (the failed panel on the right) on November 9, 2022. (image credit: NASA TV ) The Northrop Grumman Cygnus NG-18 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with only one solar panel deployed (the failed panel on the left) on November 9, 2022. (image credit: NASA TV ) The Northrop Grumman Cygnus NG-18 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with only one solar panel deployed (the failed panel on the left) on November 9, 2022. (image credit: NASA TV )

The Northrop Grumman– Build a Cygnus robotic cargo ship after the famous NASA astronaut, Launched to the International Space Station on Monday (November 7) from Virginia. Carrying 4.1 tons (3.7 metric tons) of science experiments and supplies, the spacecraft ran into technical problems shortly after launch.

The cargo ship was able to deploy only one of its solar panels after takeoff. Its operators say it can make a trip to the International Space Station safely regardless, but mission teams are watching for any signs of trouble as they approach the orbiting laboratory.

“Northrop Grumman is working closely with NASA to monitor and evaluate the spacecraft before it arrives tomorrow, and to pick it up and install it at the space station,” according to NASA officials. He said in the update (Opens in a new tab) Tuesday evening (November 8). Mission teams also plan to conduct additional inspections of the cargo spacecraft during approach and after capture.

A live view of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus NG-18 cargo ship as it approaches the International Space Station with a single solar panel deployed on November 9, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Three different robotic spacecraft are carrying cargo to the International Space Station these days: Cygnus, SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, and Russia’s capsule progress trolley.

Cygnus and Progress burn up in Earth’s atmosphere after completing delivery missions, but the Dragon Returns for safe ambient spraying and future reuse.