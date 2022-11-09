November 9, 2022

Cygnus cargo ship arrives at the space station with only one working solar panel

The Cygnus cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station early Wednesday morning (November 9) despite one of its solar panels failing to deploy after launch.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, with the help of her NASA colleague Josh Cassada, has captured the unmanned ship. Cygnus spacecraft Filled with supplies and science experiments with the space station’s robotic arm at 5:20 a.m. EDT (1020 GMT) as the two ships sail high over the Indian Ocean. The robotic arm will now move the capsule into the unit unit on International Space Station (ISS), where it will be docked at the unit’s land-facing port later today.

