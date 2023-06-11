Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty price and pre-order leak before Xbox demo revealed

Pricing and pre-order information for the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 has been leaked.

according to Belbel Conwhich has a long track record of properly leaking information, will be showing off the expansion in a new trailer during the Xbox Game Show later today.

Right after the reveal, pre-orders for the DLC will begin, Billbil-kun claims.

They add that anyone who pre-orders will receive a muscle car called the Quadra Vigilante, “before anyone else finds it in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.”

It’s not clear if Billbil-kun means the vehicle will be added to the base Cyberpunk 2077 game and immediately accessible, or if it will be unlocked right at the start of Phantom Liberty.

They’ve also leaked the price of the DLC, which they say will be $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.

Exclusive

🚨 Next release 🚨 Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be announced during #XboxShowcase 2023! Pre-orders will start right after that, and as a bonus, you can get your hands on this amazingly powerful vehicle, before anyone else finds it in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. pic.twitter.com/0S0AL0sHqR – Billbil Kun (@billbil_kun) June 11, 2023

CD Projekt had said back in March that it plans to reveal more about Phantom Liberty in June.

Phantom Liberty is “a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all-new area of ​​Night City,” according to the publisher.

It will also star Idris Elba as Solomon Reid, the FIA ​​agent for the new USA.

Sasha Gray will also star in the DLC. She will be the voice of Ash, Radio DJ on game station 89.7 Growl FM.

The expansion will also see the return of Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves, along with a new cast of characters.

CD Projekt said last September that Phantom Liberty was the only expansion planned for Cyberpunk 2077, though after its release, the next Cyberpunk game, Project Orion, will begin development at a new US-based studio called CD Projekt Red North America.