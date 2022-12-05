December 5, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 gets Game of the Year Edition

CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive its Game of the Year Edition once the Phantom Liberty expansion is released in 2023.

According to the Polish website Stockwatch (And I spotted it indoor games), CD Projekt Red President and Co-CEO Adam Kiciński said during a recent investor conference that Cyberpunk 2077 will follow in the footsteps of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and will receive a remake that includes all previously released DLC in one package.

“It’s the natural order of things,” he said. “It was the same with The Witcher, which after the two expansions was finally released as a Game of the Year edition and has been on the market that way ever since. The same can be expected in this case.”

DLC from Phantom Liberty — Cyberpunk 2077’s only paid expansion that will include hours of new story content — is expected to release sometime in 2023, and Kiciński said a Game of the Year edition will come out shortly after.

Since this expansion is only being released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, it is likely that the Game of the Year edition will only be on these platforms.

In our 9/10 review of the base game on PC, IGN said: “Cyberpunk 2077 throws you into a beautiful, intense cityscape and offers a surprising amount of flexibility in how you choose to go from there.”

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance journalist for IGN and UK news editor. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.

