Cyber ​​Monday 2022 Apple deals: iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more

A lot of tech goes on sale during Cyber ​​Monday, including Apple products. Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Cyber ​​Monday deals on Apple devices we could find, including laptops, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, AirTags, and more. We’re still watching for any iPhone deals that pop up as well, though so far the only kind of deals we’ve seen are carrier discounts and not actual price cuts on devices.

The best early Cyber ​​Monday iPad deals

It’s a great time to buy an iPad. The Basic iPad from 2021 with a Lightning connector Good value for $269.99. $100 discount that brings you 2021 iPad Mini With a USB-C connector down to A good $399.99, too, although this deal isn’t new. The next step is a big deal on 2022 iPad Air It has an M1 processor and 64GB of storage. fell to $549 ($50 off) at Amazon. If you are looking for a higher option, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 inch With M1 processor and Mini LED display It has never been cheaper than it is now, At a cost of $899.99 for a 256 GB version.

$ 270 Apple’s entry-level iPad has an A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$ 400 Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the Home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge screen. It also comes with a faster processor, USB-C support, and a top-mounted power button that lights up as a Touch ID sensor.

$ 549 The newer iPad Air retains the 2020 model's iPad Pro-esque redesign but ditches the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple's ultra-fast M1 chip. It also comes in five colors and features a 12MP front camera with support for Apple's Center Stage feature.

$ 900 Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the company’s proprietary M1 processor and Thunderbolt. However, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.

The best AirPods deals from Cyber ​​Monday in advance

The AirPods’ small size makes them a great storage tool, though they’re a little pricey to store (unless your family puts you on the road Cooler things in their products than they did for me). The new trademark , AirPods Pro second generation With noise canceling they got $50 off, This brings its price to $199.99 Many retailers. If you don’t want to spend a lot, that’s it AirPods second generation We are Available For as low as $79 on Amazon. We’ve previously seen better deals trading all over AirPods Max compared to what is available now, But they are $449 Most retailers have it, down from the $549 you’d pay if you shop at Apple.

$ 200 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take on the last-generation model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. It also comes with a waterproof charging case that provides support for Apple’s powerful Find My network.

$ 79 AirPods are the second generation of true wireless earphones from Apple and the cheapest model in the AirPods lineup.

$ 449 Apple’s AirPods Max have perfect build quality, exceptional sound, and keep up with the best in noise cancellation.

The best Apple Watch deals this early Cyber ​​Monday

The holidays are a great time to finally get the discount you've been waiting for on the latest Apple Watch models. Until the latest Apple Watch Series 8 See price cuts of up to $50 off their regular price. 41mm option with GPS capabilities is $349 While the larger model is 45 mm is $379.99 instead of $429. The Apple Watch 49mm Ultra Much more expensive at its original cost of $799, however Even that's $60 for the holidays.

$ 349 Apple’s latest smartwatch features watchOS 9 along with crash detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$ 739 The Watch Ultra is the most powerful and capable Apple Watch available. It features a thicker and larger build than the Series 8, accurate GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure dive metrics. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.

The best Apple TV deals

Apple recently released a New model Apple TV 4K This is smaller but more powerful than the previous version. It’s the best option if you want the most features, including HDR10 Plus support, double the storage (64GB vs. 32GB) and a built-in Siri remote that has USB-C charging, but It’s only about 5 bucks off Its regular price is $129.

The best MacBook deals this early Cyber ​​Monday

There are a lot of MacBook models out there, and the discounts we’re seeing on Black Friday are similar – so far – to nothing we’ve seen before. But there are still some savings to be found. The MacBook Air with M1 HealerAnd 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM It’s down to $799.99 ($200 off). The 2022 MacBook Airwhich brings several upgrades including a new design, better webcam and screen, MagSafe charging, M2 chip, is $1,049 instead of $1199.

in best buyYou can get a solid deal 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro Packed with ports along with an M1 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for ₹1,599 ($400). The The 2021 model is larger, with a size of 16 inches It has the M1 Pro with the same 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, It's $1,999 at Best Buy$500 off its regular price.

$ 799 The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop computer, and it ships with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$ 1049 The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin and light device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 also touts a 1080p webcam and a better screen than its predecessor, while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.

$ 1599 The 14-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent laptop in many ways, including a great display, great keyboard, fast specs, and plenty of useful ports.

$ 1999 The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse packed with the latest silicon from Apple. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch display can be adapted to up to three external monitors and a 4K TV simultaneously, thanks to a wide range of ports.

The best Apple accessories deals from Cyber ​​Monday early

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) he is Down to $89 at Amazon, a price we’ve seen before, but it’s still a good deal. This stylus is only compatible with the two most recent versions of the iPad Air, the latest iPad Mini and iPad Pro models dating back to the 2018 redesign that brought the USB-C connector to Apple’s tablet lineup.