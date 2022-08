The world-renowned Indian-origin British writer was attacked and stabbed in the neck by a man before his performance.

Our article is being updated.

Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York before his performance. The world-renowned British author of Indian origin was felicitated on the platform of the Chautauqua Institute. AP According to his on-site reporter, a man ran onto the stage and attacked him.

The BBC quoted a statement from the New York Police which confirmed that Rushi had been stabbed in the neck. The writer was airlifted to hospital, but his condition is not yet known. Police said the attacker was arrested. Rushdie’s on-stage interlocutor also suffered a head injury.

A photograph taken at the scene shows the 75-year-old author lying on the ground, with several people standing around him, his legs raised high.

BREAKING: Writer Salman Rushdie is attacked while giving a lecture in West New York. A @ap A reporter saw a man enter the stage at Chautauqua Institute and punch or stab Rushdie as he was being introduced. https://t.co/bVTbfkLjyL — Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2022

The to The Daily Beast An eyewitness said the attack took place while Rushdie was sitting. All we know about the attacker is that he was dressed in black.

“At first I thought he was hitting him, but then I realized there was a stabbing,” said the man, as several people immediately rushed to the stage. Some pounced on the assailant, while others began grooming Rushdi.

The BBCA Buffalo News reporter — who spoke to several witnesses — said the attacker ran from the audience to the stage wearing a black mask.

10-15 people immediately came to the writer’s aid. Rushdie lay on the floor for about five minutes before climbing up and down the platform on his own two feet.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed at a news conference that Rushdie was alive and in the hospital.

The For the New York Times A doctor who helped treat the victim at the scene after he was stabbed added. According to Rita Landman, Rushdie suffered multiple stab wounds, one of which was on the right side of her neck. He said there was a pool of blood under the writer’s body, but that he did not need to be resuscitated and had a pulse.

A video was also taken at the spot.

Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses, published in the summer of 1988, caused immediate outrage in the Islamic world due to its “reverent” portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad. A year later, Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa against Rushdie for blasphemy and called on all believing Muslims to execute Rushdie. Because of this, the writer was forced to hide for a while because any Muslim believer could kill him according to the religious decree. According to Iran’s radical leaders, Khomeini’s fatwa was irrevocable and remained valid even after his death in 1989.

A blood price of more than $3 million has been placed on the writer’s head in Iran.