Cubs to sign Andrelton Simmons

Cubs and shortstops Andrelton Simmons They agreed to a one-year contract that pays Simmons $4 million plus incentives, according to MLB Network’s John Heyman (Via Twitter). Ken Rosenthal of Athletic (Twitter link) was the first to report that the two sides were on the verge of reaching an agreement. Simmons is represented by ISE Baseball.

One of the best defensive players ever, ankle injuries led to an uncharacteristically mediocre season of glove work for Simmons in 2020, but he looked more like his old self last season with the twins. Simmons posted +16 points above average and +15 defensive rounds saved over 1,091 2/3 rounds in short time last year, although the UZR/150 meter (-1.1) took a dull look at his performance.

While Simmons’ age (32) and recent history of ankle problems are undoubtedly a concern, it certainly looks like he should still be defensive in the Cubs midfield. This quality defense will be especially important because it’s been three years since Simmons was a league average batsman, with only .

Glovework has always been Simmons’ calling card, but in the few seasons (2017 and 2018) where he’s made a solid racket along with his excellent defense, Simmons has looked like one of the game’s most valuable players. It remains to be seen if he can return to this all-around form, however the Cubs will be satisfied if he can only deliver his usual stellar work in such a short time.

Simmons Simmons will fill in the defensive void left behind by another short Golden Glove player Javier Baez, which was handled at the Mets last summer as part of a Deadline Fires Trading Cubs sale. As much as the Cubs tearing things up before the deadline, the team was looking to rebuild things to make at least some attempt to compete in 2022, adding Marcus StrowmanAnd the Valley MileyAnd the Ian Gomez before closing.

Of course, Chicago has been linked To another notable shortstop in Carlos Correawith the logic that the Cubs can now afford Korea’s huge asking price after clearing Lots of future salary of books. Simmons deal may indicate that the Cubs have opted out of the Korea lottery, however as journalist Song who kim speculateSimmons’ salary, $4 million.Not necessarily the initial money.Theoretically, the Cubs could still sign for Korea and then use the players to timeshare at short notice, with the other moving to second base or third base.

This would allow the Cubs to manipulate Nick Madrigal or patrick wisdom (other current rookies) in and out of the lineup as the situation dictates, and a DH spot is now available for Chicago to work with in 2022 and beyond. Madrigal’s health is also a question mark, as he underwent a season-ending hamstring surgery last summer, despite… Reports from January He noted that the young player is making good progress in his recovery. Nico Horner He’s set for the short starting mission, but with Simmons now in the fold, the Cubs can continue to experience Hoerner as a multi-position player.