Cuban leader’s daughter supports transmission – deadline

exclusive: Fidel CastroAlina Fernandez’s daughter has confirmed the deadline for her endorsement James Franco She plays her Cuban leader and her revolutionary father in the upcoming independent film, Alina from Cuba.

She is also proud that “the project is almost Latin, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Fernandez said about 127 hours Oscar Nominated Actor Latino Portuguese Heritage.

Fernandes will be playing in Alina from Cuba by Anna Villavini.

James Franco and Fidel Castro

Tell you the deadline first Anne Franco will play Castro, Villavigne as Fernandez and Mia Maestro as her mother Natalia “Natee” Revuelta, a Cuban-born social activist with whom El Comandante has a romantic love affair. The film was directed by Miguel Bardem and written by Oscar-nominated writer Jose Rivera.Motorcycle Diary) and Pulitzer Prize winner, Nilo Cruz, follows the true story of Cuban exile turned socialite Fernandez, whose birth is the result of an effort between Revuelta and Castro.

“I find the casting selection amazing,” Fernandez told Deadline.

“Anna Villavigne is extraordinarily talented, and not just as an actress because she’s also a wonderful singer, and a very complete performer. I’m sure Mia Maestro, the actress I love, will understand and explain Nati, my mother, in a unique way and I can’t wait to see her build her character.”

In the film, Revuelta sacrificed her personal possessions and her doctor husband’s money to help finance the start of the communist revolution. Fernandez learned that she was Fidel Castro’s daughter at the age of 10 when, after years of secret visits to her home, her mother finally revealed that the “Comandante” was her biological father. Alina has grown into one of Castro’s most outspoken critics, has been arrested on more than one occasion for attempting to leave, and has been labeled a dissident who is banned from traveling outside Cuba. Eventually, she fled to Spain in 1993, an event that grabbed headlines from every major news network around the world, before making Miami her permanent home.

Support Team Alina from Cuba Also includes Alanna de la Rosa and Maria Cecilia Botero (incanto), Harding Jr., and Cuban-born actors Cian Cheung and Rafael Ernesto Hernandez.

“The rest of the cast will be a great surprise for all audiences,” continued Fernandez, who will be a biographical and historical advisor at Alina from Cuba.

“The filmmakers have worked so much and I cannot be grateful to them for their all-inclusive selection.”

Fernandez emphasized: “For me, the most important thing about this film is that the conversation about Cuba is still alive. Personally, the experience is so unexpected, but more than anything else, it is a humbling experience.”

Her comments come on the heels of the Primetime Emmy Award winner and food menu the actor John Leguizamo expressing his objection As for Franco’s portrayal as Castro on social media yesterday: “How does Hollywood exclude us but also steal our novels? No more fit in Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d arrive! Plus a very difficult story to tell without exaggeration that would be Wrong! I don’t have a problem with Franco but he’s not Latin!”

Alina from Cuba Producer John Martinez O’Felan responded to Leguizamo earlier today saying, “I want to point out that his outlandish comments, if based on genealogy, are a blind attack and lack any factual content.”

Leguizamo posted a follow-up video Today as he elaborated his initial protest and noted how Hollywood often received non-Hispanic actors in Latin roles, limiting the number of Latin actors in a film, and assigning their stories among many other errors.

Alina from Cuba Filmed entirely on location in and around Cartagena and Bogota, with Spanish-Colombian colonial architecture and design standing in Castro-era Havana, Cuba. Production begins on August 15th.