Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Jerry Maguire has pleaded guilty to forcible touching

Back in 2019, Some good men And Jerry Maguire Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused of forcibly touching a woman in a nightclub the previous year, leading to several other women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Gooding was later charged with three incidents, and it was revealed today that he has formally pleaded guilty to forcibly kissing the aforementioned woman in 2018.

Besides pleading guilty to this one count, Cuba Gooding Jr. has publicly apologized to two other women who accused him of similar inappropriate behavior. The guilt was pleaded and the apology was made as part of a plea bargain, with the representative saying in court (via News agency):

I apologize for making anyone feel inappropriately touched. I am a famous person. I keep in touch with people. I never want them to feel offended or uncomfortable in any way.

For those who haven’t followed through on Cuba Gooding Jr.’s legal troubles, a nightclub employee was charged with forcibly kissing an employee in 2018. As part of that plea deal, Gooding told the judge today that he “kissed the waitress on the lips” without consent. She allows him This deal avoided prison time if he continued to advise on ‘alcohol and behavior modification’ for another six months, with New York times He has reported that he has been in detention since 2019. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has also made it clear that Gooding should not have any new arrests.

If those criteria are met, Cuba Gooding Jr. can withdraw his misdemeanor petition and plead the lesser charge of harassment. However, his legal problems would not end there. More than 20 women have accused the actor of forcibly kissing or touching them, and these incidents stretch back two decades. Gooding specifically faced a criminal trial for unwanted touching with three women in 2018 and 2019, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office asked the judge to accept 19 other women who had offered similar encounters to serve as witnesses. Additionally, Gooding was accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in New York City in 2013.

So while a certain chapter of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s legal saga may come to an end, we’re still hearing more updates about this aspect of his life for the foreseeable future. related Gooding movie and TV workin addition to the aforementioned Some good men and play Jerry Maguire (The latter won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Rod Tidwell), and his other notable credits include as best as possibleAnd What dreams can comeAnd men of honorAnd Lee Daniels Butler And Peaceful. Gooding was also praised again in 2016 for His performance as OJ Simpson in American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpsonwith an Emmy nomination being included among his awards He was later happy that his time on the show was over.

