Csaba Kőrösi was sworn in as the new President of the UN General Assembly

As the new President of the UN General Assembly, Hungarian ambassador Csaba Kőrösi, in the presence of UN Secretary-General and former President of the General Assembly, Abdullah Shahid, took the oath of office on the Charter of the United Nations.

The event officially concluded the 76th session of the UN, where Maldivian diplomat Abdullah Sahid handed over the presidency to Csaba Kőrösi, who will preside over the new 77th session starting tomorrow. In the ceremony, UN The Hungarian national flag was hoisted in front of the office of the President of the General Assembly, replacing the Maldivian flag. Korosi took the oath of office in the UN General Assembly Hall, and the President-elect considers only the interests of the UN and acts in accordance with the UN Charter and the Code of Conduct applicable to the President. .

After the ceremony, the new president thanked Hungary and the states of the Eastern European region for their support. In his inaugural address, the current term II. He described it as the period of most complex challenges since World War II. He cited trust, unity, consistency and scientific validity as the fundamental principles of his work as president. He highlighted the shift towards sustainability by involving all stakeholders, with whom he promised regular consultations.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, he insisted that it must stop immediately because it only brings suffering and is against human rights, prosperity and the planet. He insisted on a ceasefire as soon as possible. Responding to a question, he said that the current food crisis is affecting all countries of the world, which has only been exacerbated by war. Appreciating the agreement reached through the mediation of the UN Secretary General regarding the renewal of grain supply to Ukraine, he expressed hope that the agreement reached can be extended.