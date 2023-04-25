Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Court to Force SEC Response to 2022 Rules Release Petition

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) has asked a federal court to force the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to respond to a petition it filed last year demanding formal rules in the digital asset sector.
Coinbase filed an Administrative Procedure Act challenge against the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The exchange has asked the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals to order the SEC to provide “regulatory clarity” on how existing securities laws apply to the digital asset sector.
The Securities and Exchange Commission warned Coinbase last month that it expects to sue the exchange over allegations of listing and offering unregistered securities products. Coinbase is expected to respond to the specific allegations by the end of April.
However, Monday’s filing is a preemptive move by Coinbase to argue that the SEC’s approach does not provide sufficient regulatory guidance for US companies operating in the crypto sector.
“It is widely recognized — including by the current SEC commissioner — that the SEC’s current registration and disclosure requirements are inconsistent with digital assets, which are fundamentally different from the stocks, bonds, and investment contracts for which securities laws are designed. The SEC has traditionally had to at least determine how to adapt those inconvenient and inappropriate requirements to digital assets. But the SEC has refused to do that until.”
