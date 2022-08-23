‘Crusader-headed Batman,’ Urkel’s Holiday Doesn’t Move Forward on HBO Max

Batman: Caped Crusaderwhich 15 months ago received a serial order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, among the six cartoon projects that no longer exist It is being produced for HBO Max, sources confirm to TVLine.

TVLine hears that all six projects, most of which are from Warner Bros. Animation, you will continue to produce while shopping at other outlets.

This news, of course, comes amid several programming changes in HBO Max in transition, with some projects being cancelled and others already airing on the service being quietly (not so) removed.

Batman: Caped Crusader It is a re-imagining of animation From Batman Legends by Batman: The Animated SeriesBruce Tim, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Ed Brubacher also serve as RM. Reeves directed of course Batmanthe latest big-screen live show on The Dark Knight (now played by Robert Pattinson), while Abrams—plus many more Star Trek And the star Wars projects, in addition to television Lost And the Nick name – It’s an EP on HBO Max’s Still under development Dark Justice League series.

Using the latest animation technology and techniques, the creative partnership between WB Animation and EPs promises to “reinvent the iconic Batman and rogue gallery through cutting-edge storytelling, accurate characters, and intense action sequences, all in a visually stunning world.”

What other animated shows are no longer associated with HBO Max, but will hopefully land elsewhere when finished? Read below: