Crowds wave in Berlin: Confession letter found in driver’s car.

In the morning in Berlin a man deliberately drove his car among pedestrians. One died and at least 14 were injured, and many more were in critical condition. The 29-year-old Armenian-German driver tried to flee the scene, but crashed into a shop window and was arrested. In 2016, not far from here, an Islamic terrorist drove a truck over a crowd, M1 News reported.

The car, which broke glass among passers-by in Berlin on Wednesday morning, was parked in the window of a perfume shop. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after: More than 150 police officers, ambulances and firefighters were involved in the rescue and visual work.

Police said at least 14 people were injured and six of them were taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. He was also killed in a rally.

“At nine-thirty in the morning a man drove his car through the crowd. The driver then returned to the driveway and drove back into the sidewalk before stopping to slam into a store window. The accused was arrestedPolice spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

The driver of the car was arrested by passersby until officers arrived at the scene.

According to media reports, Wade was a teacher who was walking down the street with a group of students when he collided with a car.

An American actor was also in the area at the time of the incident and reported what he saw to the British news agency Skynews.

“I noticed more noise when we were in a store. Not far from us was a hotel, the chairs were overturned and smashed, and people everywhere were lying on the floor. We thought the accident was caused by a car crashing into a store window. Immediately the police entered the area and last night we saw someone lying lifeless in the place where we were eatingSaid John Baroman.

Authorities later identified Vader: a 29-year-old German-Armenian dual citizen living in Berlin. According to German press reports

Police also found a letter containing a confession in the offender’s car.

Bild also quoted a detective who said the tragedy was not caused by an accident.

However, a German Interior Ministry spokesman said it was not yet clear at this early stage of the investigation whether there was a deliberate rush.

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade Thomas Menser told embassy staff that MTI had not yet received any information about Hungary’s involvement.

A mass march took place on the famous Boulevard in the western part of the German capital, not far from Emperor William’s Memorial Church. The same area has been under gas attack by militants for five and a half years.

Then, an extremist Islamist of Tunisian descent stole the truck, killed its driver, and drove off into the crowd at a nearby Christmas market. Eleven people were killed and dozens injured in the attack.

Cover image: Police and firefighters at a scene of a riot near Breitzhaid Square in Berlin on June 8, 2022 (MTI / AP / Michael Sohn)