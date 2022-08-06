Crossplay for King of Fighters 15, Undo for Samurai Shodown, and more announced by SNK at Evo



















During today’s Evo panel, SNK shared a few exciting announcements for the King of Fighters 15 as well as Samurai Shodown.











For The King of Fighters, this includes both short and long-term DLC, such as the release date of the recently revealed Team Awakened Orochi characters, and for SamSho, it’s all about network code.



















The developers took to the stage to provide some details and screenshots on how the next three Team Awakened Orochi fighters, and alternate versions of Shermie, Yashiro and Chris, will play. They also offered a release date for the upcoming team: August 8.





The panel also indicated that it is working on cross-platform play for KOF15, but that it won’t be ready for play until sometime in 2023. Currently Sony console users can play with each other, but not with Microsoft users. However, this should change in the coming months.





Evo’s biggest shows tend to happen on Finals day, and SNK has shared that they haven’t shown everything this weekend yet. While we’re definitely excited to get our hands on Team Awakened Orochi in just three days, we’ll soon have another new team to look forward to since there’s another reveal scheduled for Sunday.





Finally, another season of DLC for The King of Fighters 15 has been confirmed, with additional information also set to come out on Sunday.





Samurai Shodown, which was released in 2019, will get a net undo code to play online on almost all platforms. The developers are aiming for Spring 2023 for this update, and it will be available on all platforms except for the Nintendo Switch (due to technical limitations, according to the developers).





You can view the painting via a file Twitch video archive here. It starts at the 4:40:10 mark and lasts just over 30 minutes.













