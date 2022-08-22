Crimean tourists drop out of a Russian air defense system site near Yevpatoria

Online espionage tracks the location of the Russian air defense system from tourist picks

Read also: Interview with a CIT expert about the recent explosions in Crimea and the publicly funded satellite

Pictures showing Russian weapons were taken in the area of ​​Lake Trikli (Solon) near the village of Molochny. The Russian air defense operation in this area was reported from August 19-20.

Read also: Russia may shift its forces from the front lines to defend occupied Crimea, says Institute for the Study of War

OSINT researcher Benjamin Pittet drew attention to a photo of air defense systems that a VKontakte user posted in late July. The photo contained geographical coordinates showing that the photos were taken near Molochny. There are also other photos of the same system on the Internet.

The photos were taken 1.5 kilometers from a field on the spit between Terekli and the Black Sea. It was confirmed that the equipment seen was an S-400 air defense system.

Read also: Explosions rock Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Ukraine’s Crimea

The Planet.com satellite image service also shows traces of the likely location of the air defense system from space, with signs of activity in this area starting around July 15, after which the number of wheel tracks visible in the field increased.

Meanwhile, explosions shook Ukraine Crimea occupied by Russia During the past two weeks. Explosions occurred in several Russian military installations.

Read the original article on Ukraine’s new sound