Credit Reporting Agencies Will Erase Most Medical Debt

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion would wipe out billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who encountered unexpected medical bills they were unable to pay. The three companies said they made the move after months of research.

“Medical collection debts often arise from unforeseen medical conditions. These changes are another step we are taking together to help people across the United States focus on their financial and personal well-being,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

Research from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau showing that Americans accumulated $88 billion in medical debt on consumer credit records as of June 2021. The CFPB said it was the most common credit account for debt collection on credit records.

Medical debt can be volatile, unpredictable, and it can be negative It affects many financially secure consumers. The bureau said black, Hispanic, young and low-income consumers are most likely to be affected by medical debt.