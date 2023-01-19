Cramer says the charts suggest the S&P 500 is in a make-or-break moment

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Wednesday that the S&P 500 is at a crossroads, and is either preparing to fall further or rise.

“The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskeep, indicate that we are all at a very important moment as the S&P 500 has found a balance between a floor of support and a ceiling of resistance. At this point, something has to offer,” he said.

Stocks fell on Wednesday after retail sales data for December renewed fears of a recession. Investors also cashed in on gains made earlier this month, spurred by weak economic data that indicated the Federal Reserve was winning its battle against inflation.

The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in about a month, while the Nasdaq broke a seven-day winning streak.

To explain analysis from Inskip, Director of Product and Education at OptionsPlay, Kramer checked the daily chart of the S&P 500 dating back to November 2021.