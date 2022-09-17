Crafty as a fox: the 2024 Ford Mustang has a hidden recoil feature

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, it’s the most modern and technologically advanced version of the venerable muscle car ever built, but it has a very old edge.

The seventh generation of the Mustang Equipped with dual digital screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster that are powered by Unreal Engine software and can be configured to suit the driver’s tastes.

They’ll also be able to upgrade them with new graphics and skins, but the cars come preloaded with a single bounce design.

FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE IS BEAUTIFUL

It is a second instrument cluster designed to resemble the dual analog gauges found on the 1987-1993 third generation “Fox Body” cars immortalized in Vanilla Ice song “Rollin’ In My 5.0.” Fox was the name of the platform on which the Mustang was based, which has been shared with several models, including the Fairmont, Granada and Mercury Capri.

The screen is more inspired by the original than a carbon copy but includes a red tick at the 55 mph mark that was required in the days before the national speed limit was raised.

It can also be set to a night mode that simulates a green backlight, which will bring back anyone who owns an original in time.

Ford Depots 1990S-STYLE ICE WHITE MUSTANGS

Ford has sold more than 2.6 million Focus Body Mustangs During her entire career from 1979-1993, which was the model’s longest-running generation.

The 2024 Mustang has one more thing in common with the Fox body. Its 5.0-liter V-8, but with 500 horsepower, is twice as powerful as its predecessor.

Tell Ford Focus News Digital Additional Heritage metrics will be uploaded in the future.