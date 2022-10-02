Cowboys vs. Score. Commanders: Live updates, game stats, highlights, and broadcasts for the NFC East Week show

A decisive comeback from a major injury made the Dallas Cowboys head the Washington Kinders 12-7 after a run at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. No, it wasn’t Dak Prescott quarterback, coming out again for the third game in a row after breaking his thumb in a 19-3 Week 1 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Gallup made his season debut in Week 4 after rupturing an ACL in his left knee last season, and he made a gritty reception for 24 yards and a receiving touchdown on three goals in the first half. After his first catch was to pick up 15 yards to advance the Dallas attack in midfield, Gallup came in third and the goal from Washington was nine. As quarterback Cooper Rush smashed into the right sideline, Gallup stayed parallel to Rush across the backline of the end zone, hitting the 26-year-old wide receiver Rush in a big move for the Cowboys’ lone touchdown in the first 30 minutes. from the game.

The leaders put on their best first-half attacking performance since Week Two against the Cowboys after outperforming the score 46-0 in the first half and second in a loss. Wentz threw a nice over-the-shoulder touchdown for rookie Jahan Dotson, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, in his fourth career run in four games.

Which team will come out on top today? To find out, check out our live blog throughout the game for live updates, highlights, and analysis.

how to watch

Date: Sunday 2 October | time: 1 p.m. Eastern time

Site: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Television: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports . app

Prospect: Cowboys -3, O/U 41.5 (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook)