Covid was ‘scary’ and left her ‘exhausted’

Queen Elizabeth II says her battle with COVID-19 She was “scary”, which made her “very tired and exhausted” and made it “very difficult” because she could not see her family.

The 95-year-old British Queen, who will turn 96 next month, has spoken about her experience with the Corona virus during a while. virtual visit Last week to the Royal London Hospital to celebrate the official opening of the Queen Elizabeth unit.

The Queen had “mild cold-like symptoms” after she was infected He was diagnosed with the virus Buckingham Palace said at the time it was in February but had been able to continue on “light duty”.

In her online chat with Asif Hussein and his wife, a former COVID-19 patient, the Queen heard what Asif told her about his horrific ordeal after contracting the virus in December. He was put on a ventilator for seven weeks and kept on oxygen in a wheelchair after he was discharged.

“I remember waking my wife and saying I feel like there’s no oxygen in the room,” he said, holding himself with a cane. “I remember sticking my head out the window, just trying to breathe, trying to get that extra oxygen.”

The Queen said the coronavirus had left her “extremely tired and exhausted.” Joe Giddens/Paul via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth replied, “I’m glad you’re getting better, and that leaves one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This terrible epidemic. It’s not a good outcome.”

“Obviously it was a very scary experience to have COVID so badly, right?” She said.

Hussain told the couple about the difficulty of not being able to stay with his family during his stay in the hospital, saying, “Of course not letting him see your relatives was very difficult, wasn’t it?”

The large facility was set up in just five weeks as cases of severe COVID-19 surged in London, According to the Guardian newspaper,.

At one point, the hospital’s 650 employees were treating nearly 800 patients, according to a staff member.

A nurse from the Queen’s National Health Service said during the virtual visit: “This has been without a doubt the biggest challenge of our careers so far for all of us, and I think it was the scale and the pace at which things happened.” “However, I think having this new facility has allowed us to treat more patients, uh, than the whole of North East London.”

The visit ended with the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to the King.

NHS staff listen to Queen Elizabeth during the video call to commemorate the opening of the Queen Elizabeth unit at the hospital. Getty Images

“It has been great to be able to join you and also to hear what happened and how well it was done,” the Queen said.