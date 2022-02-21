Covid-19, mask authorization and vaccine news: live updates

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to prioritize strategies such as coronavirus vaccination and stockpiling. credit… Karl Mundon/Bay Area News Group, via Associated Press

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday described the new pandemic plan he released last week as a “more reasonable and sustainable” approach that would lead the case out of “crisis mode” now that Omicron cases are down significantly and Many residents were eager to move forward.

His comments on MSNBC followed an announcement from state officials last week About the “next stage” planwhich would prioritize strategies such as coronavirus vaccination and stockpiling while easing emergency response measures such as mask mandates.

“A year and a half ago, two years ago, we had a war metaphor and we were hoping there would be a World War II-style tape show,” Governor Newsom said. “At the end of the day, though, I think we realize we’re going to have to live with different species and this disease for many years. And that’s what this plan does, it sets a course for doing it sustainably.”

The Omicron variant sparked a massive California boom. Although the state has seen a sharp decline in known infections since mid-January, new cases are still hovering at more than 13,000 a day. Overall during the pandemic, the coronavirus has infected at least 1 in 5 Californians and killed more than 84,000, According to the New York Times database.

cases

hospitalization

death cases 400%

From the height of last winter About this data Sources: state and local health agencies (cases, deaths); US Department of Health and Human Services (Hospitalization).

California Among many states to ease masking requirements in recent weeks, with Hawaii as the last state to uphold a statewide mandate. Puerto Rico has also not announced upcoming changes.

But federal health officials have Not released yet Any new recommendations that reflect the lifting of restrictions — including mask mandates in schools — in nearly every state, and The path of the United States in the next stage is still complex.

Dr. Rochelle Wallinsky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted last week the need to “stay vigil” so that infections continue a promising decline nationwide. She said the CDC would soon release “relevant” new guidelines that would suggest adjusting restrictions, including the wearing of masks, based on factors such as hospital capacity, not just the number of cases.

Despite the retreat across the country, many people You remain so vulnerable and feel like the changes you’ve left behind. More than seven million adults in the United States are considered immunocompromised, which means they have illnesses or are receiving treatments such as chemotherapy that reduce their ability to fight off a coronavirus infection or respond well to vaccines. And tens of millions have other conditions It puts them at greater risk Serious illness or death.

California’s new plan emphasizes surveillance and preparedness, with an emphasis on continuing to promote vaccines while medical supplies are stockpiled, ensuring increased staffing, combating disinformation and increasing sewage and genome tracing to discover new variants. Under the plan, mask requirements will be subject to change based on the severity and scale of new infections.

In his MSNBC notes, Mr. Newsom acknowledged the fatigue people feel with the “saw component” of changing rules and policies depending on each surge or wave. “We are exhausted. Everyone is exhausted. At the same time we are a little anxious. What does the future hold?” He said.

Newsom said California’s new policy was based on a two-month review of best practices around the world. But he stressed the need to be “humble” in the face of a virus that could continue to mutate in unexpected ways.

On CNN on Sunday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis also emphasized uncertainty about what could be around the corner, even though he lifted mask mandates and other restrictions last summer. When asked why more umpires are doing this now, he highlighted the protection provided by reinforced shots, which decrease dramatically risk of severe illness.

California and Colorado reported a complete vaccination rate of about 70 percent; severely 92 percent of Colorado Population 65 years of age or older is fully vaccinated, compared to 89 percent in California.

“I think what’s important is to prepare for an uncertain future,” Governor Polis said. And I think a lot of countries are committing to that. I hope so will the federal government.”