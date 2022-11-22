Covid-19 can significantly alter the brain

A recent study suggests that abnormalities can be detected in the brains of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 even six months after recovery. IFLScience. Experts led by the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi used a specialized MRI to measure brain changes caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Susceptibility Weighted Imaging (SWI) is a fairly new method. The essence of the technique is that certain substances such as blood components, calcium and iron react differently to exposure to a magnetic field. SWI is particularly useful in detecting cerebral hemorrhages, vascular abnormalities, and tumors.

Soap MishraA member of the team says their study sheds light on a new aspect of the neurological effects of Covid-19.

Experts have found significant abnormalities among those who survived the disease.

According to estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one in five infected adults continue to suffer from symptoms. Many researchers are concerned with assessing the long-term effects of Covid-19. Some symptoms include neuropathy and brain fog, headache, dizziness, anxiety and depression.

To prepare the new study, data from 46 recovered individuals were compared with 30 healthy individuals. Subjects struggling with long-term Covid commonly report fatigue, sleep disturbances, attention deficits, and memory impairment.

Based on the results, the recovered patients showed significant changes in many white areas of the frontal lobe, but strange things were also observed in the brain stem. This may explain your symptoms. The researchers’ goal is to analyze the effects of the coronavirus on the brain over a longer period of time.