Cover reveal – resident evil 4

In 2005, Resident Evil 4 changed the face of survival horror. The game’s exceptional blend of action and horror combined with revolutionary over-the-shoulder gameplay cemented it as a bonafide classic, and magical Capcom hopes to recapture it with a modern remake. This renewal is a blessing Detective gameThis month’s cover.

We visited Capcom headquarters in Osaka, Japan, to play Resident Evil chapters one and five and talk to the lead designers, including directors Yasuhiro Ambu and Kazunori Kadoi, who previously helmed the Resident Evil 2 remake. You’ll read 12 pages that share new details in the opening section, details Ashley gameplay and other new mods, as well as impressions of parts of the church, cemetery, and home battles.

Version 353 is also the 2022 Game of the Year Edition! This massive spread reflects on the past year in gaming, featuring top 10 lists from both staff and our readers, our individual category awards, an editor’s pick that highlights exceptional titles that didn’t crack the top 10, as well as my personal top 10. lists. On top of that, we’ve got a great featurette detailing the localization process for MMORPGs and previews for anticipated titles like Death Stranding 2, Armored Core VI, and Hades II.

